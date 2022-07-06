John Leonard Stallard, age 59, of Highland Village, Texas passed away at home on July 1, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. John was born January 5, 1963 in Bristol, England. He moved to the U.S. in 1991 and became a proud U.S. citizen on November 10, 1999.
Known by all for his great cups of tea, John was loved as a kind, caring, compassionate soul, and a giving family member, friend, and colleague. He will be very missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by Diana, his best friend and wife of 28 years, and son Sam of whom he was so proud. He is also survived by family in Bristol, England, including his adored sister Lyn Mornington-West, brother-in-law Paul Bennett, and nephews Scott and Matthew Bennett and their families. John was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Betty Stallard, and his sister Shirley Bennett, all of Bristol, England.
A celebration of life service will be held on July 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow, at Rolling Oaks Funeral Home, Coppell, TX. Inurnment will occur at 4:00 p.m. The service also will be livestreamed and can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/727329583. John requested donations in lieu of flowers to the Good Shepherd Hospice Care Foundation or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.