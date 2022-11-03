John L. Seibt

John Seibt, a long-time resident of Denton County, died suddenly at his home on October 13; he was 76. Seibt was born in Abilene, TX, February 14, 1946, the son of Harry and Adelheit (“Jerry” Joeris) Seibt. He attended St. Joseph’s Academy and Central Catholic High School. He graduated in 1968 from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY, with a degree in Photographic Science. He retired in 2022 from Fiserv Printing Division after a 50+-year career in photographic and color printing technology that saw the shift from film and hot-type printing to the world of digital printing.
Seibt was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Denton, serving as Sr. Warden and as Chairman of the church’s recent building project. He was an avid supporter of Theatre Denton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Robert and Peter.
He is survived by his wife Betty Kay and three children: Elizabeth (Francois), Jon Scot (Melissa), Michael (Trisha), and four grandsons Nathanial, Ian, Carson, and Eli, all of Denton County. He is also survived by his brother Tom of California.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 12, at 2:00, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Denton, with interment in the St. Barnabas columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Barnabas, Theatre Denton, or Hogs and Kisses Pig Sanctuary in Sanger.