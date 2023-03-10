Our heroes have always been cowboys. We lost a good one on March 5, 2023. John “Jack” N. Munson, Jr. fought cancer valiantly to the end. He was a true cowboy, loving his animals well throughout his life. Born on July 21, 1941, in Pennsylvania, he relocated to Texas and made more friends than we can count with his great sense of humor and entertaining stories. He was an entrepreneur and owner of Performance Feed Store in Grapevine, TX, a dedicated employee of Southwest Airlines, and a treasured coworker at Kelsoe Oil Company in Denton. Jack was a hard-working man who never shied away from helping a neighbor and lending a hand. He loved music and dancing, movies, and reading. Jack is survived by his daughters Karen (Munson) from Philadelphia, Allison Hunter from Fort Worth, as well as son-in-love Tracey Hunter, brother Richard Munson, sister-in-love Marie Munson, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and countless friends. He was at home in his denim shirt and well-worn boots riding in his truck or on his favorite horse. The world will not be the same and he will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3 pm at Bear Creek Cemetery on the grounds of DFW International Airport, adjacent to Euless, TX. Please feel free to dress as Jack knew you.