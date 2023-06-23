John “Hamp” Miller, M.D.

John Hampton (Hamp) Miller, M.D., 85, of Chattanooga, TN died peacefully Friday, June 16, 2023. He was the son of Wade Hampton and Gladys Bell Miller of Jackson, MS. Happily married to Clarice Townes Miller for 61 years, Hamp’s wife, four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren were the joy of his life.
Born in Natchez, MS, Hamp was raised and educated in Jackson, MS. He always liked to say “I got all of my education in one square mile.” After his primary and secondary education, he attended Millsaps College and University of Mississippi Medical School. Hamp was an active leader in his community through his medical practice, his involvement in his church, and his civic interests.
After completing his residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX, Hamp practiced as an OB/GYN in two communities: Grenada, MS (2 years) and Denton, TX (22 years). He loved his patients well and was honored to help bring multiple generations into this world. Along with his practice of medicine, Hamp served as a clinical professor of OB/GYN at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas. His second medical career was at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX (19 years). He served in several capacities at SFASU: health clinic physician, professor for the Graduate Athletic Training Education Program, Medical Director of Graduate Program, and Director of the Health Clinic.
Hamp lived out his faith through acts of service. He was an active member of congregations of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in Grenada, Denton, Nacogdoches, and Chattanooga. He was an ordained Deacon and Elder and also enjoyed serving the church through outreach, committee work, and teaching Sunday School.
In Denton, Hamp served his community through two main organizations. He was on the committee that established the Jane Marshall School for Children with Learning Differences and later served as President of the Board for this organization. Hamp also served on the board of The Children’s Place in Denton. His civic interest in Nacogdoches involved the SFASU students. He was the team doctor for all the SFASU sports. In this role, he was able to mentor many undergraduate students. While he loved all the sports, he especially loved the football team!
His hobbies were gardening, traveling, history, reading, cooking, jigsaw puzzles, and visiting with friends. He loved a good story and to laugh. Part of his heart was always atop Lookout Mountain where he served on staff at Lookout Mountain Camp, Alpine Camp, and Camp DeSoto.
Hamp’s organizations included the following: Kappa Alpha Fraternity, “M” Club Varsity Football, Phi Chi Medical Fraternity, Diplomat and Fellow of American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Denton County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association. He was also the recipient of the SFASU President’s Service Award.
He is survived by his wife, Clarice; his children John Hampton Miller, Jr. (Wendy), Andrew Leigh Miller (Martha), Bryant Hewes Miller (Denise), Jennifer Miller Sheffield (Carl); his grandchildren, Mary Lauren Miller, Nick (Madeline) and Tate Brons, Lydia and Anna Clare Miller, Jacob and Andrew Miller, Travis Cavazos (Sammie), Ashley Rogas; and two great-grandchildren, Casen Cavazos and Braxton Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following:
SFASU Foundation, Inc.
Designated to the John Hampton Miller Memorial Scholarship
P.O. Box 6092
Nacogdoches, TX 75962
Love, In the Name of Christ
917 Ruby Street
Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Designated to the Mission Committee
903 North Street
Nacogdoches, TX 75961
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Nacogdoches, TX on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday August 4, 2023 at the church.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.