Almost a year ago, we lost a dear dad, grandfather, much loved partner and someone who spent his life trying to make it better for anyone who needed help.
John Edward Iverson was born in Minot, ND on December 27, 1940. John grew up in Lansford, ND and graduated salutatorian of his class from Lansford High School in 1959. He attended the University of North Dakota, where he met his wife, Karen Narum. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Accounting. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army and completed his active duty. He joined Pillsbury in 1965, moved to Xerox in 1974 and ended his career with ACS in Dallas retiring in 2004. John and Karen had recently moved to Seattle from Denton, TX, where they had lived for the previous 22 years. He left us on June 9, 2021.
John had a wide smile and a firm handshake for everyone. He remembered everyone’s name. He loved helping folks, whether by flipping pancakes for the Youth Group Easter Sunrise Breakfast, leading the first adult mission trip from FUMC to Heifer Project in Arkansas, participating in Rotary projects, or helping serve supper for our single senior friends every Friday night for many years.
He is missed by many grateful hearts.
John is survived by his wife, Karen Iverson; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Faith Iverson; daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Hall Hood; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jerome Krause; and two grandchildren, Ingrid Iverson and Percy Hood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvey and Ruth Iverson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John’s memory to Habitat for Humanity or First United Methodist Church in Denton.
A memorial service will be held in Cole Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Denton, TX on Saturday, July 16th at 10 am.