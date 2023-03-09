John Edward Hope of Sanger went to his heavenly home on Monday morning, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his family. The son of Wilburn and Audrey (Testerman) Hope, he was born on July 8, 1944, in Cushing, OK.
He graduated from Drumwright High School and attended Oklahoma State University (OSU). He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
John was one of two IT department managers with NCR (a subsidiary of AT&T), servicing the United States Postal Service for 39 years. His territory covered one-half of the United States and Guam.
On January 1, 2007, John married Rachel Lilley in Sanger, Texas. They made their home in Oklahoma and refurbished an older home John had previously bought for a retirement project, and after a few years, they moved back to Sanger. At age four, John’s granddaughter Colby came to live with him and Rachel, and they raised her together.
John was a good-hearted man with many talents. There was nothing he could not build, engineer, drive, or repair. But, although he was accomplished in many areas, John was a country boy at heart.
John is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Brantly Hope. He is survived by his wife, Rachel of Sanger; daughters Brenda Coats (Rick) of Cushing, OK, LeeAnn Barnes of Sanger, and Shelley Bradley (George) of Denison; sons Patrick Hope (Lorri) of Edmond, OK, Richard Hope of Ponca City OK, and Chuck Galbreath (Lori) of Sanger; a sister Vonnie Harris (Jim) of Wagoner, OK; ten grandchildren, Colby Hope, Mason Hope, Garrett Hope, Carter Hope, Jett Hope, Tre’ McFarland, Travis McFarland, Leslie McFarland, Laura Barnes, Jamie Barnes, Joseph Doles, Lynsey Doles, Thomas Eutsler, Jake Galbreath, and Taylor Galbreath; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Ridin’ For The Brand Cowboy Church, with funeral services at 3:00 pm. Pastor Lance Perry will officiate the services. John’s grandsons are honorary pallbearers.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home of Sanger. Online condolences may be made to the Hope Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.