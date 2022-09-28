John Edward Foust IV, AKA “Honest John”, 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Born September 13, 1954, to J.E. Foust, III, “JR” and Marilyn Joyce Paine Foust, in Ft. Worth, TX.
John graduated with the Class of 1973 from Grapevine High School. He attended North Texas State University making his home in Denton, TX. In 1983, he achieved his Texas State Board Funeral Director’s License from Dallas Institute of Funeral Services and joined the Foust Family firm. Serving his hometown of Grapevine with the utmost compassionate care; he was the last of the Foust Family lineage with J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Directors.
John’s love for Cadillacs began a new adventure in his life. “Honest John’s Caddy Corner”, originated in Denton, then moved to Justin, TX, where he established “The Cadillac Farm”. He made countless friends all over the world procuring Classic Cadillac parts. This passion allowed him and his beloved wife, Donna Rockwell Foust, to travel the world with a new adventure around each corner.
He is preceded in death, by his Father, J.E. Foust, III and Mother, Marilyn Foust Jones, Grandfather and Grandmother, Jake and Lillie Foust and Sister, Amanda Foust.
He is survived by his dearly loved wife, Donna Rockwell Foust, of Denton and Sister, Adair Foust, of Grapevine. “Daughter”, Jenna Harper and husband, Michael, of Englewood, CO. Sister-In-Laws, Kay Moyers, of NRH, TX and Jerry Nell Kilcrease, of Andrews, TX. Brother-In-Law, Keith Rockwell, of Deer Park, TX. Niece, Kelsey Yandell, and husband, Brian, their children, Taylor, Bryson and Emerson Grace, of Andrews, TX. Niece, Shenay Rockwell-Keyes, of Houston, TX. And Nephew, Ryan Rockwell, of Houston, TX.
Celebration of John’s Life will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 3:00 PM, First United Methodist Church of Grapevine, located at 422 Church St., Grapevine, TX 76051 with reception to follow. DeBerry Funeral Home of Denton, TX in charge of arrangements.