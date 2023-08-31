Joe Kennemer of Denton passed away on August 31, 2023 in Denton. He was born on March 28, 1936 in Justin, Texas to Johnny and Lena (Brown) Kennemer. He attended Justin schools and then went to work for Burns Chicken as a truck driver. Joe also worked for Monkey Grip, Lance Inc., and retired from Denton ISD after 20 years of service. He worked in school maintenance in the A/C/Heat area. Joe was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 2446 and the VFW Post 2205 in Denton, Texas. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing, especially to a waltz. He enjoyed hunting and fishing too. Joe married Shirley (Speake) Beaird on October 16, 1982 in Denton, Texas. Shirley had three children and Joe had four children. They were happily married until her death in May 2021. Joe is survived by his children, Deania Jo Redfearn (Wayne) and their children, Christi and Charlie Wayne of Garland and Forney, Nancy Hall and her children, Kelli, Tiffany, and Kimberly of Sunset and Valley View, Jana Watkins (Jim) and their children, Colton, Mariah, and Vanessa of Crossroads and Denton, Charles Beaird of RoSharon, Mark Beaird of Denton, son-in-law Jerry Owens (Patsy) and their children Shelli and Jerry, Jr. of Krum, Denton, and Sanger, his grandson, Joshua Rice, and his sister Lena Faye (Wayne) Robinson of Forestburg, his sister-in-law Jackie Kennemer and numerous nephews and one niece, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, his daughters Patsy Owens and Penny Rice, and siblings John and Horace Kennemer and Linda Sue (Kennemer) Baker and her husband, Roland. Visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas. on Monday, September 4, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons Jerry Owens, Jr., Charlie Wayne Redfearn, Joshua Rice, Derek Kennemer, and Colton Shepherd. Honorary pallbearer will be his close friend, Bennie Enis.