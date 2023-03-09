We are sad to announce the passing of Joe Haskell Allen on March 4, 2023, in Denton, Texas, at the age of 83.
His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 in the Erin Springs Baptist Church, south of Lindsay, Oklahoma with Eddie Charlson officiating.
Joe was born June 6, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to William H. and Gertrude Allen. He studied physics at the University of Oklahoma, and later earned his Masters of Science in engineering from the University of California at Berkeley. He met Charlotte, the love of his life, at Capitol Hill Baptist Church. They married in 1961. In 1963, he was hand-picked for a position with the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey, the beginning of his three decades of Federal service, then advanced into the National Geophysical Data Center, a branch of NOAA. In 1981, he became the chief of the Solar and Terrestrial Physics Division of the National Geophysical Data Center. He retired in 1994.
In 1967, Joe moved to Boulder, Colorado. He and Charlotte raised three daughters, and he became an honorary dad for many of their friends. Joe served as a deacon at East Boulder Baptist Church. He was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. In 2005, he and Charlotte moved to Denton, Texas to live out their retirement.
Joe loved the outdoors. He spent countless happy days jeeping, camping, and fishing in the Rockies, and he enjoyed introducing guests from around the world to Colorado’s beauty. He traveled extensively for work and enjoyed experiencing new places and different cultures. He was known by everyone who met him for his big heart and kind nature.
Joe is survived by his wife Charlotte; his daughters Melissa (Norm) Fichthorn, Michelle (Harry) Williams, and Melinda (Andy) Busch; seven grandchildren: Joe, Matthew, Katie, Daniel, Elizabeth, Wade, and Gabriel; and three great-grandchildren: Roman, Serenity, and Brianna; and his sweet shih tzu, Honey. He will be missed greatly.
A viewing will be at Ferguson Funeral Home, 804 W. Utah, Chickasha, Oklahoma on Sunday, March 12th from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Lindsay, Oklahoma under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, where words of comfort and condolences may be left for the family at www.ferguson-funeralhome.com.