Joe Glenn Stewart passed away in Denton, Texas on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born in Groesbeck, Texas on March 30, 1937, to Tom and Mary Stewart. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judy Ann Stewart.
Joe is survived by his daughter and son, Stacy and Joe Jr. and his granddaughter Faith Stewart.
Dr. Stewart graduated from Groesbeck High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from New Mexico State University in 1960. He worked at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) for nine years, during which time he completed a Masters Degree in Education. In 1969 he and Judy moved to Denton where he earned a Doctorate of Education in 1971 from North Texas State University. He enjoyed a long and successful career at the University of North Texas, eventually being appointed Vice President of Student Affairs. He garnered many service awards and professional accolades for his work in Student Affairs. He retired from UNT in 1996.
Joe enjoyed traveling (cruises were a favorite), going to casinos and watching any Texas sports team.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dr. Joe and Judy Stewart Scholarship Fund at the UNT Foundation (1155 Union Circle #311250, Denton, Texas 76203-5017).
A visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton (2025 W. University Drive) on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 2PM to 4PM.