Heaven has another Angel, Joe Ann Spring or as we would call her Nana, passed away at Age 88 Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Joe Ann is preceded in death by her husband D.B Spring, her son Gary Britton Spring, her parents Homer and Eula Bea McDaniel.
Amazing doesn’t even to begin to explain how many lives Nana had touched or blessed. She was the glue that kept everyone together, the heart and soul of our lives. She always had this unique way of teaching lessons or showing us the true meaning in life. Its hard to wrap all the amazing things she had accomplished in an obituary. So, with great heart I give you this. My Nana was everything to me, her family, and her friends. She was born in Denton, Texas to Homer and Eula Bea McDaniel on April 6, 1934. She grew up with her 2 Sisters Martha & Mary McDaniel. She married her husband DB Spring in the early 1950’s and raised 3 amazing boys Randy, Gary & Vincent Spring. In 1979, She became a Nana for the very first time to her grandson Dillon Shoemake. The love sparkled in her eyes every time a new grandbaby was born. In 1983 her first granddaughter was born, Stacy Spring. She was tickled pink and so excited for a granddaughter you could hear the Dillard’s credit card running. Followed by her Grandson Josh Spring in 1988, her pride and joy when it came to football. In the early 2000’s, she became a Great Nana with her great grandkids June, Marcus, Ayden, Oakley & Ethan. Her favorite things outside of spending time with family was her love for the VFW and watching her grandkids sing karaoke.
A visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Gribble Springs Cemetery in Denton.