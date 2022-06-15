Joan Annette Frances Hunt

Joan Hunt, age 90, died peacefully at home in Denton on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
She was born on January 10, 1932, to Perry Oscar Frances and Bessie Norvell Beach. Joan’s mother was part of the Beach family, the namesake of Fort Worth’s Beach Street. She grew up with one sister, Norma, and three brothers, Gene, Larry, and Dan. Joan cherished her siblings.
Joan met fellow student Richard Hunt when they attended Fort Worth’s Riverside High School together. The high school romance culminated in a May 29, 1951, wedding. They were married 64 years until Richard’s 2016 death.
Richard was an ordained Methodist minister. He obtained his Ph.D. in Psychology while they started a family. Joan completed her bachelor’s degree at Southern Methodist University. While Richard taught at SMU, Joan worked in the Financial Aid office.
Survivors include brothers Gene Frances of Richardson, and Dan Frances and wife Robbie of Grandbury, two married sons, Randy Hunt and wife Annetta Ramsay of Denton, Dr. Ronald Hunt and wife Sarah of Naples Florida, grandchildren Ashley Hunt, Megan Hunt Etheredge and husband Mark, David Hunt and wife Sharon, Ian Hunt and wife Kadie, Camden Hunt, and one beloved great-grandson, Caleb Etheredge.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Richard Hunt, a brother, Larry Frances, and a sister, Norma Bachschmid.
Dr. Richard Hunt wrote numerous books. Together, Richard and Joan co-authored three editions of Growing Love in Christian Marriage, the official marriage manual of the United Methodist Church.
The Hunts lived in Fort Worth, Dallas, Garland, Pasadena and Denton while Richard completed his doctorate at Texas Christian University and worked at SMU and Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California.
Joan and Richard were active in the First United Methodist Church of Denton Searchers Class. They also served in the Marriage Ministry.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 11:00 am in the First United Methodist Church Cole Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Historic Denton at 722 W. Oak St., Denton, TX, 76201.