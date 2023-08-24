The world lost one of its brightest lights when Jimmy Ly Mahan left us far too soon on Sunday August 20th, 2023. Jimmy was born August 22nd, 1975, to Lonnie Mahan and Dan Thi Duong “Kim.” He was married to his beloved wife Michele Lee Mahan of Denton. He was a 1993 graduate of Plainview High School and went on to pursue his Bachelor of Nursing from Texas Tech and was a proud Red Raider from the class of 1999. Higher education and the continuous pursuit of excellence was important to Jimmy as he went on to obtain his MS in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in 2015 and his PHD Doctorate in Nursing from TCU in 2019. Jimmy was the Trauma Manager at Baylor University Medical Center and had a long, impressive career in Nursing. He is beloved and missed by all his employees and colleagues. It is not surprising given his chosen profession that Jimmy loved to help others and loved to spend his free time on projects, whether it was helping a neighbor move furniture, or building something in the back yard or for someone else or tending to his garden and countless other projects. He was also a huge advocate of giving back to his community by supporting local businesses and caring for the Denton County homeless community by preparing and giving away much needed supplies. He was also a huge advocate of animal rescue and was the proud owner of four fur babies. Daisy, Journey, Hercules, and his beloved baby Bernedoodle Emmitt. Jimmy was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and never missed a game. The approaching football season will not be the same without all the enthusiasm, excitement and fun that he brought to everything he did. He was an expert entertainer and loved being surrounded by his family and friends, he made every event special and over the top from decorations to dressing up in costumes for every holiday or birthday or even a random Happy Hour could be worthy of a costume. He played Santa, the Easter Bunny, Darth Vadar, Pikachu and had a costume closet full of anything you could ever imagine. Jimmy loved to travel with the love of his life Michele whom he married May 4th, 2013, they shared many adventures and beautiful trips together. They also took numerous trips with their wonderful family and friends. Jimmy was loved by everyone he met and touched the lives of countless more that may not even have known him by name. His impact on this earth was tremendous and something we all should aspire to.
Let us all remember that “Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.” -Ronald Reagan
Jimmy is survived by his wife, five beloved children Nicolas Pena & wife Rachel, Megan Perez & husband Andres, Jimmy Ly Mahan Jr & wife Hannah, Randy Zachary Chapoy & wife Jasmine, Kobe Mahan, and ten beloved grandchildren Jocelynn Giron, Landen Pena, Daniel Chapoy, Bentley Mahan, Greyson Pena, Abigail Chapoy, Adelynn Mahan, Kayson Mahan, Selena Perez, and Baby Mateo Jimmy Perez due in January. Jimmy is also survived by six siblings Karen Harris & husband Eric, Jackie Fulton & husband Debs, Paul Mahan & wife Dana, Rachel Schwankl & husband Tim, stepbrother Scott Mosser, and stepsister Vicki Cunfer & husband Geoff as well as nieces and nephews Sheldon Fulton & wife Brittnee, Stefhanie Calzada & husband Sam, Lacey Dimmick & husband Timothy, Kayla Mahan, Kyler Mahan, Terrence Hicks & wife Meagan, Ben Hicks, Savanah Yemata & husband Tom, Joseph Schwankl, Reiny Schwankl, Snoei Schwankl, Marisa Lynch & husband Ian as well as several great nieces & nephews & cousins. Jimmy also had many friends that were like family to him, and he cherished those relationships. Jimmy never thought of his family as yours, mine or theirs. If he loved you, you would be family forever.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his Father Lonnie Mahan & stepmother Sue and Mother Kim Stockett & stepfather Joe Stockett. He loved all of them dearly.
Condolences and Flowers may be sent to Mulkey Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton Tx Friday Sept 1, 2023, or to Cross Timbers Church in Argyle Texas Sat Morning Sept 2 after 9 am. You may also make donations to Denton Basic Services Center, an organization that was near and dear to Jimmy’s heart to help the homeless.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 pm at Mulkey Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home on Friday Sept 1st 2023 705 N Locust Street Denton Texas 76201 all are welcome. Saturday Sept 2nd there will be a Celebration of Life in Jimmy’s honor at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle Texas beginning at 11 am with reception at the Church to follow. All are welcome. Cross Timbers Church 1119 US 377 Argyle Texas 76226.