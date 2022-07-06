Jimmy Dale Whittle of Denton, Texas passed away July 4, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born in Madill, Oklahoma, the son of Sam and Stacy (Tune) Whittle. Jim met his late wife, Retha, while visiting friends at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. They celebrated their marriage at Calvin Presbyterian Church, Oklahoma City in 1962.
Jim graduated from Ada, Oklahoma High School and received the Bachelor of Science degree from The University of New Mexico in 1954. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. Jim served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorable discharged at the rank of Captain. He returned to Ada to assist his father in the management of Whittle’s Furniture and Appliances, later becoming the owner of the family business adding mobile homes and boats to the inventory. He was a licensed Private Pilot and his love of flying included flights for business and family vacations. Jim was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Denton, Texas.
Jim is survived by his sons Michael Terry and wife, Wendy, of Skiatook, Oklahoma; Mark Alan and his wife, Melanie of Decatur, Texas; daughter Vicki Lyn Ashley and husband, Bret Winters, of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren Taylor, Remington, Triston, Sean, and April; great grandchildren Louden, Lakelee, Will, Layne, Adelynn and Travis; nieces Mitcha Woodson, Shelly Mercer and Stacy Nelms. Preceded in death was his wife, Retha; his brother, Jerry; his nephew Jerry Vaughn and his granddaughter Tracey Akin.
Memorial Service will be held at the DeBerry Funeral Home on July 13, 2022, at 12:00p.m., officiated by his longtime friend The Reverend Tom Merritt. Interment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.