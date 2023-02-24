Jimmy Charles Shelton, Sr., “Jim” to most of his friends, 84, passed from this life on February 13, 2023, in Denton, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Memorial service is Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. at Decatur Church of Christ. His brother, Terry Shelton, will officiate.
Jimmy was born on June 20, 1938 in Oakland, California to Wilmer and Mablelou (Burke) Shelton. When Jimmy was seven years old, his family moved from California to Oklahoma, where his parents were born and raised. They settled in the small town of Dibble where Jimmy graduated from high school in 1956. A few weeks after graduation, he married the love of his life, Neva Selby. They met on a blind date in January 1956 and eloped to Gainesville after a six-month courtship, beginning an adventure that would last more than 66 years, until Neva’s death just 94 days before Jimmy’s.
Jimmy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1956 and reported to boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi the following September. After completion of boot camp, he spent 18 months in Germany. Upon his return, Jimmy and Neva were stationed in Antigo, Wisconsin and it was there that they welcomed their first child, a son, in January 1960. In July 1960, Jimmy received an Honorable Discharge and he moved his family back home to Oklahoma. Three years later, he and Neva welcomed their second child, a daughter. Jimmy and Neva made their home in Oklahoma City until 1975 when they moved to Chico. He worked as an appliance repair technician and retired from General Electric in 1998. Jimmy and Neva remained in Chico until December 2002 when they moved to Denton where they spent the rest of their lives together. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ serving the Lord both as a preacher and elder in Chico and in Denton.
Jimmy had many interests, most involving building and fixing things. He loved to spend time with his family, sing (and he was pretty good at it), and he volunteered his time helping his friends with just about anything they asked of him. Jimmy also coached his son’s little league baseball team, helped out with his daughter’s softball team and attended every school event in which his kids were involved.
It was following the birth of his first grandchild, however, that Jimmy found his true calling in life--being PaPa--and he was the best. There was little he loved more than cheering on his grandsons at soccer, football and baseball games, horse shows, school plays, Christmas programs, band concerts and anything else that his grandchildren felt required his attendance. If he was able, he was there. He never cared much about “stuff,” choosing instead to invest in time with his family and making memories. He was a tried and true OU Sooners fan who bled Crimson and Cream and rarely missed a chance to watch a football game.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sister, Barbara Copeland, his brothers-in-law Tommy Hall and Jack Bales and his daughter-in-law Flora Shelton
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jimmy Shelton Jr. of Denton; daughter Johnna Sweet and husband, Michael, of Denton; grandsons, Justin Shelton, wife, Devin and their children, Ryker and Hayes, of Paradise, Matthew Shelton and Kelli Hill and their children, Jacoby and Juniper, of Decatur; Jackson Sweet of Denton, Austin Sweet, wife, Roberta and their children, Marcus and Duncan of McAlester, Okla., and granddaughter, Rebekah Sweet and her children Hayden, Brock, Simon, Isaac and Abel Krause of Cookeville, Tenn. Jimmy is also survived by his brother, Terry Shelton and wife, Marsha of Dill City, OK, sisters Peggy Hall of Shawnee, Shirley Bales of Mansfield and Wilma Springer and husband Tony of Midwest City, OK and brother-in-law, Wendell Copeland of Oklahoma City, OK, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.