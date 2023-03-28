Jessica Ann Shoopman, 62 years old, of Trophy Club, TX went to her eternal home on March 27, 2023. Jessica was born in Dallas, TX to Leda and Henry Shoopman on April 22, 1960. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, after a short but intense battle with pancreatic cancer.
The Shoopman’s moved to Denton, TX in 1962 where Jessica spent all of her young years. She attended Newton Rayzor Elementary School, Strickland Junior High and Denton High School, graduating in 1978. During these years Jessica actively participated at Grace Temple Baptist Church. After High School graduation she went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from North Texas State University in 1983. She began her career at Med Labs in Denton and then worked for a short time as a Laboratory Manager in Minnesota. In 1987 she left the clinical laboratory and moved into the diagnostic industry with a job at Abbott Laboratories. After 15 years and multiple positions at Abbott, Jessica worked several years at Quest Diagnostics where she was able to merge her clinical laboratory experience with IT systems. She finished her career with 13 years at Sysmex America, Inc. Her final position was Director of Applications leading an organization of approximately 100 people. Jessica retired in 2021 looking forward to spending more time helping her parents and having the freedom to travel more.
Jessica was a very fun person with a great sense of humor. She loved playing a good practical joke. She loved her family, friends, the people she worked with and her dogs fiercely. The positive impact she had on people was evidenced by the many who travelled to see her when her diagnosis was communicated. Jessica was loved by many.
Jessica is survived by her parents Henry and Leda Shoopman of Denton, TX and her brother Tim Shoopman and his wife Jennifer also of Denton, TX. She is also survived by nephews; Baron Shoopman, Brock Shoopman, Will Koberick and nieces; Landry, Annsleigh and Ella Koberick. She had a number of other kids who fondly called her Aunt J and loved her dearly.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 W. University Dr., Denton, TX 76201, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Celebration of Life Service to be held, 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Compass Christian Church Colleyville, 2600 Hall Johnson Rd, Colleyville, TX.
Jessica asked that donations in her memory be made to Compass Christian Church, 2600 Hall Johnson Rd, Colleyville, TX 76034-5257