Jerry Wayne Spears Sr.

Jerry Spears, 72, of Fayetteville North Carolina passed away January 29, 2023, at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a long battle with lung disease. He was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Hollon and Jimmie Spears. Jerry, along with his identical twin brother Gerald and sisters Charlene, Janet, Sandy were raised by Hollon and Jimmie on a Dairy Farm in Denton Texas.
At the age of 17, Jerry and his brother Gerald enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 as Combat Engineers. Following his enlistment in the Army, Jerry continued to work as a Carpenter and handyman in California, Texas, and North Carolina throughout his life. Jerry raised his son as a single father and one of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his son and his four grandchildren and watching them grow. He also loved the Dallas cowboys and going over each game’s stats with his son after the game’s completion. Jerry spent many years volunteering his time daily at the Veterans Affairs, after his retirement from carpentry, where he loved to make connections with other veterans and help serve others wherever he could. Jerry was a lover of the Lord and woke up early every morning to watch Christian services on television. His sense of humor, laugh, and love for his family will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son Jerry Spears Jr. (Angela) and four grandchildren Taylor, Hanna, Lucas, and Levi Spears (Williamsburg, Virginia), his sisters Charlene Price (Bridgeport, Texas), Janet Charles (Decatur, Texas), Sandy Spears (Sanger, Texas) and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his identical twin brother Gerald Spears, and his parents Jimmie and Hollon Spears.
Jerry’s Celebration of Life will be held on June 24, 2023, in Decatur Texas. Contact Unity Funeral Services for details.