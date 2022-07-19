Jerry Crowsey went home to Jesus on July 17, 2022 at age 77.
Jerry was born to R.C. and Ollie (Day) Crowsey on September 11, 1944 in Gainesville, Texas.
Jerry met his wife, Stella, at Pilot Point High School. They married in 1964 and went on to raise three children, Tammy, Tommy and Tonya. In addition to being a dedicated husband and loving father. Jerry also loved animals, especially horses which he always considered part of the family throughout his lifetime. He spent much of his leisure time involved in some kind of horse related activity, including barrel racing, trail riding or just riding around with the family and friends.
After 28 years with Union Pacific Railroad as a foreman, he was able to retire and enjoy time with his horses and grandchildren while pestering his wife. He continued to hold an unwavering faith in God as he has demonstrated his entire life. He was a longtime member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas.
Mr. Crowsey was preceded in death by his parents R. C. and Ollie Crowsey, brother Wayne Crowsey, brother Howard Crowsey, and sister Shirley Beaty.
Survivors include: his wife of 58 years Stella Crowsey, daughter Tammy Cox and husband Jeffrey of Texas City, son Tommy Crowsey of Forestburg, daughter Tonya Kurosky and husband Michael of Forestburg, grandchildren: Andrew, William, Paige Kurosky of Forestburg; and his faithful dog Matilda (Mattie).
Graveside services are scheduled for 9:30 AM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Rosston Cemetery, Rosston with Rev. Thad Murphy officiating.
The Crowsey family would like to express their gratitude to friends and family that have extended their many kindnesses and good wishes for Jerry over this most difficult time. Due to the weather, please dress comfortably and your welcome to wear Jerry’s favorite color of purple. The family also request that in lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org, (800)805-5856 or donate to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org (800)227-2345.