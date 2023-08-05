Jennie Mae Maxwell Schertz
Born March 24, 1942 in Decatur TX to T. N. and Jennie Mattie Maxwell. She lived in and went to school in Greenwood TX for 8 years and Slidell TX for 4 years of high school. Everyone knew her as Mae.
Jennie Mae Maxwell Schertz
Born March 24, 1942 in Decatur TX to T. N. and Jennie Mattie Maxwell. She lived in and went to school in Greenwood TX for 8 years and Slidell TX for 4 years of high school. Everyone knew her as Mae.
Mae married her high school sweetheart, James Schertz on March 31, 1961 and moved to Slidell where they lived on the family farm. Mae helped James run the family custom wheat harvest business for 10 years until they added a dairy to the farm. Mae started running the dairy farm for the next 30 years until they sold it following the death of James.
In 1960, she was crowned the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion Queen. She was the FFA District Sweetheart. Mae loved sports, she played basketball in high school and was on the first girls’ basketball team from Slidell to make it to the State tournament in 1960. Her love of sports continued throughout her life, she loved watching her children and grandchildren play every sport, not missing a game until her health started failing. Mae loved the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and the Texas Longhorns, often being caught yelling at the TV when they would mess up.
But, the thing she loved most was her family and the Lord.
Mae is survived by her sons Danny Schertz and wife Laurie of Decatur TX, David Schertz, and wife Dawn of Slidell TX; her daughter D’Lynn Schertz of Justin TX and close friend that Mae loved as her own, Jeanne Rannells also of Justin, TX; and brother, Frank Maxwell of Decatur. Grandchildren: Trey Schertz, Rance Schertz and wife Kendra, Denae Beedlow and husband Matt, Colby Schertz, Caleb Schertz and Sydney Schertz. Great-Grandchildren: Spencer and Gavin Schertz, Hayes, Hyatt, and Hallie Beedlow.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband James Schertz, parents T. N. and Jennie Mattie Maxwell, brother Tom Maxwell, sister-in-law’s Marge and Sue Maxwell, father-in-law and mother-in-law Johnnie and Oma Dell Schertz; sisterKathoma “Kathy” Bounds and Ann Schertz, and nephew Matt Maxwell.
A visitation is scheduled for 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Slidell. Funeral services are at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Slidell. Pastors David Bradshaw and Todd Stevens will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers are Trey Schertz, Rance Schertz, Caleb Schertz, Matt Beedlow, Chris Fletcher, Brian Moore, Brent Lang, and Kerry Lee Schertz. Honorary pallbearers are Colby Schertz, Spencer Schertz, Gavin Schertz, Hayes Beedlow, and Hyatt Beedlow.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Schertz Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.