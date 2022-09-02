Jeffrey Thomas Minhinnett, 44 passed away August 17, 2022 at his favorite place, the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Born 6/28/78 in Rochester, New York. Preceded in death by his grandparents Charles & Mary Minhinnett and Lewis and Shirley Goodwin. Survived by his parents Kenneth and Linda Minhinnett, Brother Christopher Minhinnett and sister Alicia Minhinnett. His children Laura Minhinnett, Alexis Minhinnett and Hayden Minhinnett grandchildren Journee Mae’Lynn Minhinnett, Antonio Balderas, grandson Dax Thomas Minhinnett due in October. Many aunts, uncles nieces and nephews and cousins
He was employed at North Texas RV. This was a great part of his family, the people that he worked with. His life revolved around his children and grandchildren, friends and family. Those that knew Jeffrey lost a shining light in their life.
Celebration of Life September 17, 2022 at Bentley Station 222 Betchan Rd. Lake Dallas, Tx. 75065 5:00 p.m. Send donations to Texas Regional Bank. Zelle information is Alicia Minhinnett benefit of Jeff Minhinnett. Or send flowers to the Bentley Station 222 Betchan Rd. Lake Dallas, Tx. 75065
Jeff enjoyed vacationing on the beach with family, crab hunting & grilling! He dedicated many years working at North Texas RV, a company his family owns and operates! His coworkers were his second family. Jeff never minded lending a helping hand to friends, family or coworkers! You could always count on him! When Jeff was around he made sure everyone was having fun - No Matter What!?! He was the big brother he was destined to be! He was the light to any fire! Even if the fire was a firecrackers blowing up in his hand! If the fire wasn’t lit; he would add gas to create the much needed flame!! He was a thrill seeker and enjoyed life to the fullest.