Saundra Jeannine Wendel, 78, passed away May 23 at her farm house near Harper, Texas. Jeannine was active in her community and church for over fifty years. She was a charter member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, altar guild, led Passover celebrations, planned countless activities at church, directed adult fellowship, joyfully sang in the choir, taught VBS and Sunday school. Being a dedicated cook for her family and friends she happily put together a church cookbook for all to enjoy. She led Brownies and Girl Scouts for both daughters, was an active member of PTA and served alongside her husband as band booster president while her youngest daughter attended DHS. Jeannine first served as Children’s Day Out Director at First United Methodist Church, then continued as financial bookkeeper for over for 17 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lena and Herbert Spitzer, brothers Billie and Eudell Spitzer. She is survived by her beloved spouse of over 58 yrs, Carlton Wendel. Together they had two daughters: Melissa Dillion (Kirk) and Dierdre Wendel, grandchildren Brett and Chase Dillion and dogs Mazy, Shirley, Jaxx. Memorials can be sent to Hill Country Youth Ranch, 3522 Junction Hwy, Ingram, TX, 78025.