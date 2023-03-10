Jeanette Giunta Coda (Jeannie), born on August 2, 1928 in the Bronx of New York, died in Dallas, TX at the Rich, Full, age of 94 on December 24, 2022. Dr. Barney Coda and Jeanne came to Denton in the summer of 1965, when he took a teaching position in accounting after the urging of his friend Dr. Hershal Anderson, at then NTSU. They raised 3 children together, her son Louis Pol, and daughters Teresa Coda Latham and Georgina Coda Edgington. While Barney taught Jeannie made her mark in Denton as an incredible merchant managing Sweetbriar Shop, Margies Fabric Store and finally Margie Dress Store (Corner of University and Carroll Blvd).
Her most famous or infamous Denton day took place in the early 70s when Sweetbriar was on the square of Denton. My mother in heels and a dress chased a shoplifter all the way down to the Police Station where she caught her and tackled her to the ground. I wish I knew the name of the officer who heard the ruckus he asked “What do we have here Mrs. Coda”, she replied “a shoplifter”. He replied “Well thank you ma’am (while he cuffed the shoplifter) you made my job quite easy today. Mom told me she replied “you’re welcome this crap gets into my bottom line.” He was startled by her words and accent and said “are you from NYC.” She said yes, classic Jeannie, a NY gal in Texas. My mother was known for exquisite style, natural model grace as just a few of her many talents. For her family, it was passing down with pride our NY Italian heritage. Through her cooking we got our Nanny’s NY cooking and most everything from her beloved mother. My dad always said she was the best home economist on the planet, and felt blessed that apple fell off the tree and hit Gigi on the head. Blessed we were to learn from her. My dad correct in his assessment.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, Texas. A gathering at 10:30 am prior to the service will be in the Foyer of the Sanctuary. If you wish to honor our mother, please feel free to make a donation in her honor to Monsignor King Outreach Center or Loreto House in Denton.