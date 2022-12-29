Giovanna (Jean) Coda Sturm passed away on December 24, 2022, at the age of 94 in Dallas, TX after a joyful and productive life. She is survived by her children; Louis (Janet) Pol, Terry Latham, and Georgina Edgington; grandson, Peter Pol (Alicia); and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Maren, and Meera. She is predeceased by her parents, Ersilia (Elsie) Ardovino Giunta and Giorgio (George) Giunta; her brothers Vincent Giunta and Thomas Giunta and her sister Margaret Botta; two sons-in-law W. Peters Latham and Philip Edgington; and her three husbands, Louis Pol, Bernard Coda, and Sidney Sturm.
Jean was born August 2, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY. She moved to the Bronx while in grade school and graduated from Washington Irving High School in Manhattan in 1946. Immediately upon graduation she was employed as a seamstress and model by Bergdorf Goodman, the premier clothier in New York City at that time.
She continued to use her creativity, design skills, and sense for fashion throughout her life. After moving to Denton, TX in 1965, she became an award-winning manager of a regional dress shop. Later, she became a painter and jewelry maker. Perhaps her best talent was ballroom dancing, which she did regularly until age 91.
Jean’s family and friends will celebrate her life in New York City over the Labor Day weekend 2023.