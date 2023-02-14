Janie Bittick

Funeral services for Janie Castle Bittick, 81, of Gainesville, will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Reynolds and Dr. Jeff Langley officiating. Burial will be privately held in Fairview Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bittick passed away February 11, 2023 in Gainesville. She was born August 13, 1941 in Davison, MI to Ernest James and Tyyne Marie (Hill) Castle.
Janie graduated from Davison High School in 1959, where she was an honor student and majorette. She worked at the check-in desk at the Bachelors Officers Quarters, Naval Air Station Virginia Beach, VA where she met her husband-to-be, Johnny Bittick. They lived together in Virginia, Florida, Texas, and California during Johnny’s Naval career, and ultimately settled in North Texas. Her true calling was as a volunteer with over 30 years as Associational Clerk for the Denton Baptist Association. She served almost that long as church clerk for Southmont Baptist Church. She was also a Vacation Bible School leader and enjoyed sewing costumes and painting sets for various church productions. In her spare time, she joined others in researching genealogy for her husband’s family.
Mrs. Bittick is survived by her husband Johnny Mathew Bittick of Gainesville; daughter Deborah O’Connor and husband Ken of Graham; son Jeff Bittick and wife Lori of The Colony; daughter Kathi Bittick Stokes and husband Dean of Gainesville; grandchildren: Stephen Bell, Trevor Bell, Kimberly O’Connor, Alison Bittick, April Blanton, Duncan Witt and great-grandchild Amelia Blanton.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Shirley Ann.
Pallbearers will be Tim Stobaugh, Ron Taylor, John Beck, Eddie Hadlock, Delbert Newberry, and Johnny Leftwich.