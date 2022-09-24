Janell O. Shelton

Janell Odom Shelton of Sanger passed away in Denton on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 81. The daughter of Roy E. Odom and Dora Mae (Philips) Odom, she was born on March 31, 1941, in Sanger, Texas.
Janell attended Sanger schools, where she thrived in sports and other organizations. She graduated from Sanger High School with the Class of 1959 and went on to further her studies at Texas Woman’s University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree.
On May 20, 1965, Janell married Gray W. Shelton in Love County, OK. They made their home in Sanger, where they raised their daughters. Janell was involved in various community organizations and served on the Board of Directors for Bolivar Water Corporation. In addition, she was a member of the Blue Mound United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gray of Sanger; two daughters, Kristina Sipp of Sanger and Keri Shelton of Denton. In addition, three adored great-grandchildren, Gabriel Shelton, Paisley Sipp, and Posey Sipp. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Holly A. Shelton and Colleen Y. Miller.
A memorial service is at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Blue Mound United Methodist Church in Denton, TX. Pastor Buster Noah will officiate the service.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please offer condolences or share a memory with the Shelton family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.