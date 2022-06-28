Jane Griggs Malone passed away from natural causes in her home Sunday, June 26, 2022, just shy of her 91st birthday. She was born August 10, 1931, in Trenton, NJ to Walter H. and Anne (Horley) Griggs. She was married to David H. Malone on June 1, 1957, in Yardley, PA. Her compassion for others, especially children, was evident throughout her life starting with her nursing career. This increased as she joined Denton ISD in the Special Ed program beginning with a joint venture with The Denton State School which led to working in Deaf Ed program.
Her contribution to the lives of children in Denton and surrounding communities continued with her over three decades of dedication to the Denton Soccer Association. She played many roles over the years with DSA and was a driving force in the construction of the DSA fields and building. Her contributions are commemorated with a plaque on the DSA building. Family was very important to Jane. During her life, she supported both her kids and grandkids in their various interests and activities as well as supported many family get-togethers both in her home and at the beach. She was an avid soccer fan. She spent a significant portion of her life on the soccer field either at DSA, watching her sons coach or play, watching her grandkids play, attending games for two World Cups, and attending FC Dallas games from the time they began as the Dallas Burn, attending her final game just last weekend.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, David H Malone, and her sister Sally Seipp. She is survived by her son Walter Malone and partner Henri Pinon of Little Rock, Arkansas; son Matthew Malone and wife Judy of Wichita Falls, Texas and grandkids Michael, Jared, Brandon, Sara, and Jessica and great-grandchildren; son Raiford Malone and wife Michele Malone of Denton, Texas and grandkids Jacob Malone and wife Bethany, Alexandra and Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home at 705 N. Locust, Denton on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider continuing her love of kids and donate in her name to Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home or Denton Public School’s Foundation.