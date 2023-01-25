Jane Ann Lowrey Fulton, 79, of Denton, Texas, left this Earth to be with the Lord on January 21. 2023. Jane was born on August 14, 1943, in Denton, Texas, to Thomas Marshall Lowrey and Nora Lena Foote Lowrey both of Denton, Texas.
Jane graduated from Denton High in 1961, and Texas Woman’s University with master’s Degrees in Art History and Interior Design. She even had 9 hours toward her Ph.D. but said she might feel guilty reading books and eating chocolate while being called Dr. Fulton. Jane had a love of all kinds of books and a vast knowledge of history. Family vacations always involved trips based around history. While touring Hawaii, she explained to her youngest that she would be allowed to ‘get wet’ (swim) once a day but only after the touring history lesson for the day was complete.
Jane was married to the love of her life Edwin Owen Fulton on September 7, 1963. Jane and Owen had eloped in McKinney, Texas, and were married for 44 years until his untimely passing. Together in 1970, they started their business, Fulton Supply and Recycling, Inc., which they grew and expanded into 3 locations in Denton and Cooke Counties.
Jane loved to travel. She had been to six of the seven continents traveling to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, Israel, Italy, Russia, and the United Kingdom, to name a few.
Her other passion was her Santa Gertrudis Cattle. This all started with a gift of a Santa Gertrudis heifer to her husband, Owen, for Christmas. That gift turned into a successful cattle breeding operation. Jane traveled with her daughter and granddaughter around the country, exhibiting and showing their Santa Gertrudis cattle.
Jane was raised to serve. She had over 40 years of perfect attendance in the Lions Club, she served as the show secretary for the DCLA Youth Fair. She was a Girl Scout leader braving to taking a set of 18-year-old girl scouts to Europe. Cub Scout leader. She was a board member of the Premier Santa Gertrudis Association, heading up sales at the State Fair of Texas and West, Texas. She served on the Denton City Council, was a member of the First Methodist Church, Bungalow Sunday School Class, and was a member of Santa Gertrudis Breeders International.
As a result of her generous spirit and bold personality, she was loved by many, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Suzanne Fulton and son-in-law Todd Terry; D’Lynn Ewing and husband Joe, six grandchildren: Taylor Terry, Christopher Ewing, Joshua, Ewing, Evan Ewing, Logan Fulton, and Larissa Randall; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gerard Lowery, and sister-in-law Ruthie Lowery a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.