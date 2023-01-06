Jana Beth MacKenna, 75, of Denton, passed away peacefully in McKinney, TX on December 22, 2022. She leaves behind her two sons, Kody and Pate MacKenna, and three granddaughters, Mayson, Indigo, and Winnie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. and Marjorie Paschall Drennan, and beloved brother David P. Drennan.
Born December 30, 1946, in Dallas, TX, she was raised for four years in Venezuela before returning to Texas where she would graduate from Denton High School in 1965. In 1971, After studying at North Texas State University she began working as an administrative assistant in what was then the Department of Higher Education. There, Jana dedicated herself to serving a diverse student population over the course of a career lasting 36 years.
Jana took immense pride in keeping a home and raising her two sons whom she shared with Phillip MacKenna, her husband from 1968 to 1999. Home was a sanctuary, welcoming to friends and adorned with her many creative flourishes, as she too was always so carefully styled. She had a knack for presentation, able to do so much with just a little.
She adored her Persian and Himalayan cats, having many over the years who were precious to her, including DeDe, Shada, Behrooz, Percy, Sebastian, Lily, Maury, and Georgie.
Jana loved shopping, reading, and independent films. She kept her own canon of the greatest-ever artists and entertainers, with stars like Willem Dafoe and Chaka Khan in the highest ranks. Her best days were spent relaxing on the beaches of Port Aransas with her family playing in the surf.
She was warm and laid-back, always with a healthy cynicism, which made interaction with her feel that much more genuine. She is, was, and will forever be missed by those who truly knew her. She would love to be remembered as a caring and protective mother, radiant and free.
Please join in remembrance of Jana on Saturday, January 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Deberry Funeral Home, 2025 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Denton Humane Society.