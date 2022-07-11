Jan Claire Henry

Jan Claire (McNair) Henry passed away on July 9, 2022. She was born August 21, 1945, in Kemp, Texas to Harrell and Edna McNair.
Jan was a kind, vivacious, and beautiful lady who had a great love for her family. Besides being a great support to her husband’s career, she was a wonderful stay at home mother, friend, and neighbor. She filled our lives with a great deal of love and laughter.
Jan graduated from Athens High School and attended Tyler Junior College before moving to Dallas, TX where she had a long career working at Preston State Bank. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Henry and they were married on January 29, 1971.
Early in life she modeled for American Express and did advertisements for a local business. She had a love for horses and moved to the country where she lived in Argyle, TX for 35 years. She shared 51 beautiful years of marriage with Jim. More than anything, she loved her family. Jan is survived by her husband, Jim Henry; her son, Jeffrey Henry and his wife, Elizabeth; her daughter, Julie Gravley and Julie’s husband, Robert; her brother, John McNair and his wife, Janice; her niece, Laura Wall and Laura’s husband, Jerry; and her nephew, Harrell McNair and his wife, Lauri. She also has three wonderful granddaughters, Morgan Lanham, married to Jarod Lanham, and Leah and Lauren Gravley. Finally, she has two beautiful great grandchildren, Everette and McCoy. She is preceded in death by both her parents and her loving sister, Beverly Cook.
We are brokenhearted over the loss of our Jan and will deeply miss her love and influence in our lives. Though our Savior gives and takes away, He does so only with love and wisdom. We trust her life is in His hands.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Restland Cemetery at 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243 on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM. The visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, prior to the service.