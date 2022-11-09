James Pond

In loving memory of our father, brother, grandpa, friend and shipmate James “Jeff” Pond (1961-2022) who passed peacefully from a progressive brain disease on October 26, 2022 with his family by his side.
He is reunited with his father James W. Pond who died tragically when James was only 13 and his mother Patricia L. Pond. He is survived by daughter Stephanie (Brian) L. McKnight (Pond), son James D. Pond, sister Deborah Pond, two granddaughters Emma and Addison McKnight and a third grandchild on the way.
Born in Stamford, CT and raised in Irving, TX, James served 26 years in the US Coast Guard with a specialty in Environmental Protection. He was deployed with the US Navy during Desert Storm, tactical law enforcement (TACLET) stations throughout Florida, and was a first responder on active duty during 9/11.
James will be best remembered for his devotion and love of his children. He had a heart of gold and taught that honesty is always the best policy. His outgoing personality was marveled at by so many.
James enjoyed hiking, camping, photography, and made many cross-country bicycle trips. His motto of “take only pictures; leave only footprints” expressed his total respect and appreciation of nature and the outdoors. He was forever curious about the world and would never pass up the opportunity to help others along his journey.
Memorial services will be announced by the family at a later time.