James Michael Scanlon, 79, of Denton passed away on December 27, 2022, in Denton. He was born on September 7, 1943, in Detroit Michigan to James and Vera Scanlon.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he worked in armament and electronics maintenance. He served for over 7 years with a passion and pride for working on the electronics in Boeing B-52’s. He earned the Air Force Longevity Service Award, The Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant and one of his supervisors stated that he was an outstanding administrator with a high standard of performance who enthusiastically accepted his assignments, which established a reputation of reliability and trust. They also said he had a keen analytical mind and self-discipline that made him tenacious in pursuing a goal, which was often remarked upon.
After his military years he settled in Denton, Texas and became a member of the Hi Noon Lions Club where he participated in civic projects that helped the Denton community and loved cooking for club events. He would go on to become an insurance agent and eventually opened the Scanlon Insurance Agency. He was best known to his customers as being honest and, to a fault, frank. He would tell you like it was. He was thought of as being gruff but had a huge soft teddy bear heart on the inside. I’ve heard many say “Oh! I bought my first insurance from him!” He never met a stranger… After all, he was an insurance man. On a trip to Disney World, we were standing in line for a ride when I heard someone behind us say “Well gosh darn! If it isn’t Jim Scanlon!”
Jim was a loving husband, father, and “poppy”. As an avid foodie, he had a passion for desserts… but he also loved trying new foods and visiting new restaurants. He was also a great cook who was known for grilling a mean steak, and his friends and family loved to drop by when they knew he was throwing something on the grill. Since his time in the air force, his enthusiasm for electronics and mechanics grew into a love for technology that made him a proficient handyman, family IT help desk, and a fan of science-fiction shows. He has also seen every episode of Star Trek and rewatched them so much that our youngest child grew to know who most of the captains were before she knew what Star Trek was. Had she been a boy, she would’ve been named “Geordi”.
He gained so much wisdom, knowledge, and experience over the years that he found every opportunity to pass it on to the ones he loved, giving them the foundation and resources to learn and experience more than he could imagine.
His family is heartbroken, but he got his wings and left this world on his own terms: in the comfort of his own home, in the company of his family, and in peace. Before he left, he said, “No regrets.”
From our hearts, my love, sleep easy. ‘Til we meet again.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Scanlon of Denton, daughters, Patricia Stovall and husband Paul of Ponder, Tx., and Kara Scanlon of Denton, sons, Ricky Bryant and wife Tina of Sanger, Tx., and Wesley Bryant, also of Sanger, Tx., eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jimbo Scanlon, and his mother and father.