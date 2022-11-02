James Kirby Peterson went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family at his side at age 77 in Denton, Texas on October 31, 2022. Even though he was born in Redmond, Oregon on April 7, 1945, to Donald and Sarah Peterson, he left the area to experience sunny and warm weather in Texas. He served in the Marine Corps from 1967, serving for 2 years, and following his discharge, enrolled at University of North Texas. He graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. He met the love of his life, Jean Ellen McNeill, in the fall of 1969 on campus and was married on June 12, 1971. Together they raised 3 sons, whom he adored. He took great interest in all their activities including guiding them through their basketball careers. Jim worked for UNT as a Director of Housing and for Electronic Data Systems until retiring in 2013.
Jim was devoted to following his granddaughters’ interests and events, even from afar. He loved participating in the North Texas Corvette Club activities and leadership, where he coordinated community involvement. Another passion of his was shooting with buddies at the North Texas Shooters’ Association where he served on the Board of Directors. He was Chairman of the Skeet and 5 Stand committee. He looked forward to traveling the country with family and friends to attend sports car races. Jim was known as always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being a member of his Growing in Faith Sunday School class at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Cary and Scott. A visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, followed by funeral services at 2:00 P.M at Trinity United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jean Peterson, and sons Rob and his wife Christina, Ryan and his fiancée Jennifer James and his daughters Hailie, Natalie and Aubrie and Rhett Peterson and his wife Bailey, and their daughters Laney, Lexan and Lynlee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Trinity United Methodist Church at 633 Hobson Lane, Denton TX 76205.