James K. Adams

James “Jim” K. Adams, 87 of The Woodlands, Texas died Saturday, December 3, 2022, with family by his side.
Jim was born on May 29, 1935, in Reevesville, Ill to Charles and Edna (Choate) Adams.
Jim married the love of his life Jo Anne Phillips on June 6, 1959. The were married for 59 years when Jo Anne passed away in February 2019. He is survived by son, Doug Adams and his wife, Karen of Spring, Texas; sister Patricia Ann Richards and husband Bob of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother Donald Lee Fisher Adams of Carbondale, Illinois; brother Tommy Lynn Adams of Carbondale, Illinois; sister-in-law Donna Woolsey Adams of Carterville, Illinois; granddaughter Abigail Joanne Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters Helen Adams, Edna Carolyn Shaya, Sandra Sue Monahan and brother William Joe Adams.
After graduating high school, Jim received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Il and served in the Illinois Army National Guard. He began working for the Southern Illinoisan newspaper in 1951 while in school and continued to work for the paper for the next 28 years reaching the position of Controller. In 1980, Jim moved his family to Denton, Texas to serve as the Business Manager for the Denton Record Chronicle. In 2008, he retired from the DRC with just over 27 years of service.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. His thoughtfulness and willingness to help others touched many people over the years. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where he and Jo Anne helped organize and coordinate numerous events. Jim was also a member of the Denton Rotary Club. His compassion and dedication for multiple causes truly made the community a better place.
Graveside services for James Adams will be held after the first of the year in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s Memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas.