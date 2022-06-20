James J. Storrie

James (Jim) Storrie, 89 of Midland passed away on June 16, 2022 in Denton, Texas.
Jim was born on August 9, 1932 in Corsicana, Texas to James and Anne Storrie. Jim grew up in an oil field family and lived in several towns and states in his childhood. He graduated early from Denton High School and entered Texas A&M College at the age of 15. While at A&M he pursued and achieved a Bachelor of Science in Geology. He graduated as First Lieutenant in the Corp of Cadets and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he served as a Bomb Disposal and Demolitions Specialist and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves until his honorable discharge as a Captain in 1969.
He married Gail O’Brien on July 30, 1953 in the Little Chapel in the Woods in Denton Texas. James Brien (Jimmy) was born in 1962. David Ward arrived in 1964 and Patricia Anne in 1969. He was employed by Gulf Oil Corporation for 30+ years as a Geologist/Geophysicist. Following his retirement at age 55 he continued to work as a consultant for various oil companies until he was in his early 80’s.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Midland since the late 1950’s where he served as a Deacon, Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School Director/Teacher, Choir Member, Pastor Search Team Member among other roles. He is remembered fondly for being the Chief “Amen-er”. Church and family involvement gave him his greatest joy. Jim went above and beyond in his devotion to his family and friends. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Jim’s quick wit and unique personality were a delight to everyone who knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years Gail, son Jimmy {Amy} Storrie, son David Storrie and daughter Anne Storrie. Grandchildren Shelby {Jordan} Massey, Joy {Brady} Stone, Hallie {Michael} Horn, Callie {Micah} Jarrett, Katie Storrie, James Storrie, Storrie Woerz, Jennings Woerz, Campbell Woerz. Brother Peter {Michele} Storrie along with a number of nieces and nephews.