James Bradley Earp, 76, of Denton, TX, passed peacefully into heaven at home on February 24, 2023.
James was born to Joe and Opal Earp in Brownfield, TX, on March 17, 1946. He married his great love Mary Iletha Graham, on August 13, 1967. James and Mary welcomed son David Earp and daughter Rachel Earp in 1969 and 1971 respectively.
James was a devoted servant of Jesus Christ for the entirety of his life. Although he attended seminary, he continually engaged in Christian service as a lay minister for 55 years at First Baptist Church, Denton, TX. James taught Bible classes and served as a deacon and leader in many areas of ministry. James was actively engaged for many years in foreign mission projects in Haiti and Canada.
James was blessed with an excellent intellect, having graduated early with superior standing from both high school and college. He went on to pursue a lengthy business career with Moore Business Forms. He began his work over 30 years ago as a Chartered Financial Counselor first with The Lovick John Hancock Agency in Dallas, then opened his own firm in Denton. He was committed to serving his many clients with compassion and excellence.
James was predeceased by his son David Earp, his parents Joe and Opal Earp, sister Jo Boggs, and brothers-in-law Jack Boggs and Bill Stringer, niece Libby Dell Manning Garcia. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Mary Earp, daughter and son-in-law Rachel Earp Knowles and Clint Knowles, and daughter-in-law and son-in-law Dlynn and Mark Miracle. James is also survived by his grandchildren Tatum Earp, A.J. and Sadie Knowles, William, Veronica and Hadley Miracle, and great-grandson Cassian Miracle. James is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Dr. Wesley and Wynelle Earp, sister Molly Stringer, brothers-and sisters-in-law Grover and Anne Graham and Nancy and Tommy Manning and a very dear contingent of siblings, their spouses, nieces and nephews, and devoted friends who have remained close to him throughout his life.
Visitation will be at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, Denton, TX, on Monday February 27 from 4-6 pm. Funeral service is at 2 pm on Tuesday February 28 at First Baptist Church Denton, TX, to be immediately followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, Denton, TX. Memorials may made to Mission Possible Foundation or to First Baptist Church, Denton, TX.