James Arthur West, Jim went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023. He loved Texas, but his heart was in Colorado and that is where Jesus met him to take him home. Jim was born in Rangely, Colorado on October 9, 1948. As a teen, his family moved to Palisade, Colorado, where he attended Palisade High School. Jim played basketball for the “Bulldogs” and set records for points scored in a game (which was still standing when his son went to Palisade). He ran track and played in the high school band as well. Jim loved playing the accordion, which he did very well. He married Roxie Goad who survives him and would have celebrated their 57th anniversary on July 29. He is also survived by his three children. His son James (JP), who lives in Antlers, Oklahoma, and two daughters, Tonja Craft of Antlers, Oklahoma, and Shawntell (Jeff) Scott of Highland Village, Texas. Jim loved and spoiled seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepdad Earl Goad and sister Kim (Jim) Coleman all from Grand Junction, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his mother Dixie Goad, his father Charles West, and sisters Karen Ruth Hennings, Cyndi Correll and Gina Lane.
Jim was the owner of Old West Painting for over fifty years in Grand Junction and then the Dallas-Fort Worth. He traveled across the country working on Neiman Marcus stores and was known for painting many large churches, auto dealerships and medical buildings in the Dallas area. JP is continuing Jim’s legacy when he began his own painting company.
He was an avid outdoors man, and a collector of many things. He enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of fossils and dinosaurs with anyone who would listen and especially kids. Jim was an amazing cook and loved his time grilling and cooking for his family. All the kids and grandkids always wanted Bapa’s special seasoning mix on everything.
Jim was a kind, generous, and hard-working man who loved God, his wife, and his family above all else. His kids, grandkids and great grandkids could always count on him being at their school events, sporting events, Girl Scout/Cub Scout events and all the special milestones. He was respected and admired by many people who knew him as a friend, a mentor, and a leader. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
We are grateful for the time we had with Jim and the memories we shared. We look forward to seeing him again in heaven. Texas memorial will be on August 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Church, Flower Mound, Texas. His service in Colorado will be planned at a later date.