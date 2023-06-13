James Alvin Roden was born on October 20, 1929 to James Elmer and Rena Glo Wilson Roden in his grandfather’s home in Big Woods Community, Bowie County, Texas. His father worked as a driller in the oil fields so James, his parents and sister, Nadra, moved around frequently, living in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The family returned to Avery, Texas permanently in 1941, where his parents purchased land for farming and ranching and later James graduated from Avery High School.
James attended Sam Houston State University with his first cousin, Edward Wilson, as first-generation college students, and graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Agriculture with Teacher Certification. James began his career in education at Avery Junior High School. He married Charley Meadows on April 11, 1952, and welcomed their daughters Regina in 1954 and Kerry in 1956. When their family started to grow, James and Charley moved to DeKalb where James taught Vocational Agriculture at DeKalb ISD and Charley taught at Hubbard School. In 1957, James earned his Master’s of Education from East Texas State College (now A&M-Commerce) and has been a proud alumnus ever since. Upon becoming Area V Supervisor for Agricultural Education with the Texas Education Agency in 1968, James, Charley, Regina, and Kerry moved to Denton where he lived the remainder of his life. James was the consummate educator who was passionate about his 35-year career in education both as a Vocational Agricultural educator and Area Supervisor. He was heavily involved in Future Farmers of America, first serving as a local program advisor for DeKalb ISD and later as an advisor for Area Future Farmers Organization. He was also an advisor to Area Young Farmers Organization for out-of-school youth and young adults. James was honored by the Texas FFA Foundation for his many years of service and dedication to the organization and the Texas youth involved, as well as the Professional Agricultural Workers of Texas for Outstanding Leadership in Education.
James joined the Army National Guard in 1950 and served until his retirement as Command Sergeant Major in October 1989. During his time with the Army, James received many honors including a Certificate of Commendation (1978) and an Army Commendation Medal (1980). He loved his time with the Army National Guard and frequently told stories like the time he served under his good friend, Bill Willis, who would tease him during his runs saying, “Roden, you’re so slow, you think you’re first.” Additionally, at the age of 21, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Avery Masonic Lodge #921 and remained a member for over 70 years, up until his passing.
James never met a stranger, as evidenced by his wide circle of friends. His sociable personality, love of animals, and insatiable need to be outdoors were a perfect match for his passion for the fair, rodeo, and livestock shows. After leaving TEA in 1985, James’ career focused on serving as President and Executive Director of the North Texas State Fair and Rodeo, General Livestock Superintendent for the State Fair of Texas, Superintendent of the Open Breeding Beef Cattle Show for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and Superintendent, Junior Steer Show for the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. In recent years, James was honored by many of these organizations with a Lifetime Superintendent honor from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Texas Association of Fairs and Events Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Recognition of Leadership, Commitment, and Dedication to the North Texas Fair Association.
Growing up, Regina and Kerry spent a lot of time after school accompanying James to the Ag Farm in DeKalb, the chicken farm, and then to Avery to throw out hay for the cows. James enjoyed hunting and fishing, hobbies he tried to pass along to his grandkids, but only Garren developed the same love for these activities. However, he was thrilled when his great-grandson, Michael, developed a passion for fishing. His farm was a place where his grandkids and great-grandkids came to explore, play, and get messy running through the corn stalks, riding horses and four wheelers in the pasture, playing with the dogs, feeding the cows, and raiding the pantry for the candy, cookies, and cokes they didn’t get at home.
In his later years, you could find James tinkering around his farm, always with a current project going and other planned projects on the horizon. For the most part, he traded in his jeans and cowboy hats for the more laid-back overalls and ball cap look, but the only time he was without his boots was when the Texas summer heat escalated and he would sport his shorts and sandals. With the help of family and loyal farm caretakers, he was able to maintain his vegetable garden and acreage, run cattle, build a playhouse and playground area for his great-grandkids, and expand his outdoor kitchen and man cave.
James is preceded in death by his parents, James Elmer and Rena Glo Roden, and brother-in-law, Jim Thompson. He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Herschel Voorhees and Kerry and Scott Norton; friend and former wife, Charley Meadows Roden; four grandchildren, Kathy (and Mike) Dixon, Marc Voorhees, Cole (and Madison) Norton, and Garren (and Alex) Norton; four great-grandchildren, Michael Dixon, Caroline Dixon, Liam Norton, and Waylon Norton; sister, Nadra Roden Thompson; nephew, Alan Thompson; twelve first cousins; and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, June 20th at 10:30am at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton, TX 76207. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James’ memory to the Dr. Roger and Mrs. Jean Arnold Agriculture Scholarship Endowment at Texas A&M University - Commerce at https://give.communityfunded.com/texas-am-university-commerce/arnoldendowment/donate or by mailing a check made out to Texas A&M
University - Commerce Foundation with “James Roden Memorial” in the memo to Texas A&M
University - Commerce Foundation, P.O. Box 3425, Commerce, TX 75429-3425.