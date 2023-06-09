James Alfred Simpkins was born on November 22, 1941, in Krum, Texas, and died peacefully on June 6, 2023, at the age of 81 in Denton, Texas. He was the youngest child of Jessie Mae (Welch) Simpkins and Leroy Simpkins. James attended grammar and high school in Krum and graduated from the North Texas State University in Denton.
While still in high school, he met his future wife in Denton, Gail Ford. They married on September 1, 1962, in Denton, Texas. They had two children: Micah Simpkins and Brad Simpkins. James and Gail have three grandchildren: Cole Simpkins, Harley Simpkins, and Justus Simpkins. Cole Simpkins is married to Melanie Black. They have James’ and Gail’s one great granddaughter: Joyce Simpkins.
James worked construction while attending college and then transitioned to retail management before going to work for the University of North Texas. He started in the UNT Physical Plant where he found opportunities to use his computer programming education to foster innovation. He transitioned to a supervisory position in the micro-maintenance shop responsible for building and repairing the desktop computers and servers used across the UNT campus.
James was a jack of all trades that was known for his sharp intellect and wit. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. His humorous and generous nature will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him.
James is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Leonard Simpkins and sister Dorothy Blocker. He is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Gail Ford, his two sons, Micah Simpkins and Brad Simpkins, his sisters, Bonnie Reece and Bettie Treadwell, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on June 14th at the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. A graveside service will be held at Plainview Cemetery west of Krum at 10:30 AM on June 15, 2023.