Jacquelyn Lasseter

Jacquelyn Sahlin Lasseter passed away in Denton, Texas, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, on September 13, 1926, to Morgan and Doris Lundquist, the children of Swedish immigrants. A strong proponent of the value of education, she graduated from Bethel College, Wayne State University, and Roosevelt University with degrees in teacher education and administration. She loved contributing to the lives of young children and taught elementary school for thirty-eight years.
In 1947 Jackie married her college sweetheart, Clarence J. Sahlin. For fifty-five years she was active with him in church leadership, church music, and travels across the U.S., to Sweden, and to other European countries. They lived in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and St. Petersburg, Florida. In 1997 they moved to Denton to be near their family, especially their only grandchild.
Following C.J.’s death, Jackie married Ray Lasseter in 2010 when they were both in their 80s. She lived with Ray for seven years at Good Samaritan Village, where she especially loved accompanying the choir and Ray while he sang. Always inquiring about others and their personal wellbeing, she welcomed newcomers to her assisted living facilities and freely offered caring advice and loving concern to others, both old and young.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents and both husbands. She is survived by her daughter, Claire Lynn Sahlin; son-in-law, Jon Nelson; granddaughter, Annika Sahlin Nelson; and future grandson-in-law, Dhruba Banerjee, of Irvine, California.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Anthology of Denton, Three Oaks Hospice, and Select Rehabilitation Hospital for their friendship and care for Jackie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Cole Chapel at the First United Methodist Church in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., Denton, TX 76201, or to the Sahlin Scholarship Endowment in Multicultural Women’s and Gender Studies at Texas Woman’s University, 940-898-3863.