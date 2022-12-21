Jack Weldon Pennington, 80, of Sanger, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The son of Roy and Oma (Howard) Pennington, Jack was born on December 3, 1942.
Jack attended Sanger schools and was a graduate of Sanger High School. He retired from UNT as a printer. Jack married the love of his life Bobbie Sprabary in Denton, TX on December 23, 1959. They made their home in Sanger and of that union had two children, a daughter Jackie and a son David. Jack was an avid hunter, who loved nothing more than to hunt with his son and grandson and spend time at the family farm. He was a family man who cherished his family more than anything. Jack and Bobbie attended Freedom Life Church.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie, one daughter Jackie Noles, one son David Pennington, all of Sanger; sisters Mary West-Ramsey and Ellen Holder, both of Sanger, Jean George of Flower Mound, and Helen Jeannette Pratt of Era. He has four cherished grandchildren Kari Hawkins, Haley Montan, Alli Harkins, Wade Pennington and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Betty and Lucille, and four brothers Phillip, Alfred, James, and Tommy.
A visitation will be held on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Water’s Edge Fellowship Church in Sanger. Pastors Dickie Amyx, Chad Stephenson, and Mike Pennington will officiate the service.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Pennington family at cokerfuneralhome.com.