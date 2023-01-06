Jack Parkes, long time resident of Denton, passed on Saturday, December 17th at the age of 84, due to complications of end stage renal failure.
One of the most positive minded people you’ll ever meet, Jack was usually hosting pool parties or cook outs in the creek bottom with Betty, his wife of 38 years. They were a power duo always surrounded by dear friends.
When he wasn’t working at Jack’s Frontier Motors, he enjoyed his lifelong love of horses. This interest would find him riding on trail rides, breeding paint horses, and even horse boarding at their Hickory Hill Horses.
An Army veteran in the 60’s, Jack was stationed in Germany. That may have sparked his love of travel. He and Betty loved road trips around Texas and neighboring states as well as a few trips to Europe and the routine visits to their time share in Maui.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Smith and Lucy Parkes, his brother, Ward Parkes, and his wife, Betty Oswalt Parkes. His memory will live on through the stories told by his brother, Smitty Parkes, daughter D’Anna Roseberry, his son-in-law, Tony Roseberry, and his grandsons - Jordan (with Emily and daughters Zoey Harding and Ryleigh Roseberry) and Landon Roseberry.
One of the biggest blessings that Betty brought to his life was an extended family: Shelly Jewel, Kelly Dozier and his wife, Kelly, and Kevin Dozier and his wife, Toni. He was Noot Not to grandchildren Devin Dozier (and wife Donna and children Hudson, Ella and Brooks), Hunter Dozier (and wife Amanda and children Bodhi, Blake, and Briar), Melanie Dozier, Bryce Dozier and wife Alycia, Kenzie Dozier Wheeler and her husband, Chris Wheeler.
Last words are always important. A day and a half before he passed, he said, “There are so many people who love me, and I love them.” Yes, we do. His Celebration of Life will be a private affair with family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 5 Loaves Food Pantry /www.5loavesfoodpantry.org.