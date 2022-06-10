Ira Sam Houston, 86, of Krum, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Austin, Texas on July 8, 1935, to Ira and Inez Houston. While growing up, Sam enjoyed being outdoors while camping and hunting.
After graduating high school from Austin High School in 1953, he went on to attend The University of Texas at Austin where he completed his BBA degree in Business with concentration in accounting in 1961. Later, Sam attended Law School at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and graduated with a Juris Doctor Degree in 1966. He went on to practice law in Denton County from 1966 to 1973. He served as Mayor of Lewisville from 1969 to 1973.
Sam met Helen Burleson while working at Dallas Power & Light in 1963. The pair went on to marry in Dallas, Texas in October of 1963. Sam and Helen raised three daughters while living in Lewisville, Texas. The couple enjoyed 58 years of marriage and often enjoyed collecting antiques and travelling. Sam particularly enjoyed hunting and did so up until his early eighties.
Prior to his retirement, Sam was a Denton County District Judge for the 211th district court which was created in 1973 to which he was subsequently appointed by then Governor Dolph Briscoe. He was very proud to serve as judge for 20 years until his retirement in 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ira Hansford Houston and Carolyn Inez Houston of Austin, Texas. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, daughters Kathy Walker and her husband Matt Walker of Spring, Texas, Suzanne Gonzalez and her husband Antonio Gonzalez of Austin, Texas and Rachel Rodgers and her husband Brian Rodgers of Denton, Texas. Sam is survived by his granddaughter Robin Johnson of Austin, Texas, and grandsons John Michael Houston-Solis of Garland, Texas and Jack Walker of Spring, Texas. Sam is survived by his brother Daniel Houston of Star Tannery, Virgina and his sister Sarah Green and her husband Bill Green of Dripping Springs, Texas. He is further survived by beloved nieces Kari Osborn, Melissa Duvall, Renata Green Neira and nephew Ira Green.
There will be a visitation at DeBerry Funeral Directors beginning at 10:00 A.M on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 11:00 A.M. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Bob Masten, Matt Walker, Antonio Gonzalez, Brian Rodgers, John Michael Houston-Solis and Jack Walker.