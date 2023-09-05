Helen Dale Tarkington

1931 - 2023
The Lord’s Choir gained another first soprano on September 3, 2023. Helen Dale was born January 4, 1931, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to Ethel Cordelia Greenhaw and Virgil Cook Tims. Known to her family and friends as “Dale,” she enjoyed close ties with numerous paternal aunts and uncles. She loved recounting childhood memories such as roller skating to the other side of town to visit her cherished Grandmother, “Gaungee,” or working in her Uncle Tom’s store, or learning the art of throwing a great party from her Aunt Lucy. Being the daughter of the church organist inspired Dale’s love of hymns and classical music. She was a gifted pianist and singer and was often featured as a vocal soloist in church. Helen Dale’s closest confidant and partner in crime was her younger sister, Sylvia.
Dale attended Central College in North Little Rock, where she studied music and met the love of her life, Bill Tarkington. The two were married in 1953, and after college, and Bill’s tour of duty in the Air Force, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee. Their happy life together became even more joyous with the arrival of their son, William Tims, on Dale’s birthday, in 1963. Dale was a devoted member of the church choir and also performed with the Memphis Opera Chorus.
In 1971, Bill, Dale, and Tim moved to Texas, where Dale enjoyed her role as homemaker. Once settled in Argyle, Dale took classes in ceramics and oil painting, further expanding her love of the arts.
She and Bill were dedicated members of the First Baptist Church in Denton for more than 30 years. Dale and Bill loved to share the gospel and frequently invited guests to join them at church, often providing transportation. One such family had seven children. Those children found the Lord through Bill and Dale’s passion and devotion to bringing them to Sunday School each week.
Dale was gregarious and loved to host gatherings. There were showers, luaus, fish fries, holiday festivities, engagement parties, and more. Dale always made you feel welcomed. She was resourceful and able to make whatever social event seem remarkable and effortless.
Dale was not afraid of the outdoors and embraced all that came with living in rural Denton County. She did not hesitate to deliver puppies, shoot a rattlesnake off the patio, or kill a cottonmouth on the driveway with a simple hoe. She knew how to bait a hook and could remove a snapping turtle from the fishing line. She was a supportive mother and assisted her son, Tim, in acquiring his “bug badge,” leading to his eventual attainment of Eagle Scout.
In her later years, Dale especially adored her role as Granny. She loved to play the piano, sing, play dress up, and was the happiest when spending time with her grandsons.
Dale is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and soulmate, Bill, of 52 years, her beloved son, Tim, and her devoted sister, Sylvia. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Regena, grandsons, Tyler and Cory Tarkington, and her niece and namesake, Helen Cordelia “Delia,” and her husband Bill Whitmore.
Visitation will be held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201 at 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral service at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 9, 2023, burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Drive, Denton, TX 76207.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201.