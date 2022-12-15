Harvey (HB) Belton Linenschmidt, 80, most recently of Parker, Colorado, died October 11, 2022, in Aurora, CO.
He was born on October 02, 1942, to EW Belcher and Mary Elouise (Bartee) in Denton, TX and was later adopted by Marvin Charles Linenschmidt.
Harvey was a 1961 graduate of Denton High School, attended University of North Texas where he received both a Bachelors in Business and a Masters in Business Administration.
Harvey enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1961, served as an aircraft mechanic/painter and was Honorably discharged in 1965.
He married 5 times, most recently to Judy E Kelly on April 11, 1986 until her death in January 2014.
Harvey was a man of many careers and into addition to his military service worked as a Painter on the North Slope of Alaska, a Junior Engineer for Bell Helicopter and Raytheon, served as the Trust Coordinator for Painters Local Union No. 1140 and in all areas of construction from laborer to Field Superintendent in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Las Vegas. He was proud to work on multiple construction projects including the Wynn Hotel and Casino.
He had a variety of interests including mining for gold in the wilds of Alaska, painting, coin collecting, and photography of flora and fauna.
Harvey is survived by children, Kathy (Marlo) Hartman of Las Vegas, NV, Phillip Linenschmidt of NC, Heather Speziale of Anchorage, AK, and Lacy (Micah) Gonzales of Parker, CO, grandchildren Rebecca Yoxall, Clayton Richards, Christopher Crowell, Michalea Crowell, Michael Speziale, Jasmine Speziale, Kylie Thomas, Elizabeth Noethlich, and William Gonzales as well as Great-Grandaughter Evalynne Crowell, canine companion Sissy, as well as many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends who were like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin & Mary Linenschmidt, and EW Belcher, his wife Judy and ex-wives Evangeline (Peggy), Sherry, Karen, and Julie.
No services are planned at this time.
Harvey’s final wishes were to have his ashes scattered in Texas and Alaska.
Memorial Donations can be made in Harvey’s honor to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).