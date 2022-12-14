Gwynda Gossett Bahnsen passed away at her home in Denton, Texas, on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Gwynda was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on January 19, 1940, to Robert and Alpha Gossett, the second youngest of six children. She attended Amon Carter Riverside High and later worked as an office manager and dental assistant for 30 years. She moved to Denton in 1986 where she enjoyed volunteering with various organizations and serving at her church St. David of Wales. She was known for her love of family and friends and dedicated her life to caring for those that she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimerly Dozier; sisters, Patsy and Betty; and brothers, Roy and Robert.
Gwynda is survived by her husband Kenneth Bahnsen Sr.; children, Toni Bahnsen and Kenneth Bahnsen Jr.; grandchildren Ashley Clay and husband, Clif; Abby Sehgal and husband, Rik; Heather, Laura, and Brayden; great-grandchildren, Jack, Kimerly Blake, and Chloe; and sister Mary Summers.
A service celebrating Gwynda’s life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 5709 Wedgwood Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76133. A reception will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth. Flowers and condolences may be offered to St. Christopher’s.