Gregory Charles Priddy, age 62, passed away at his home in Denton, Texas, on Friday, February 3, 2023. Greg was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on December 13, 1960, to Charles and LaVon Priddy. He is preceded in death by his son Matthew Ross Priddy and his father, Charles Priddy. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen, son Jared Charles (Marissa) Priddy of Jarrell, daughter Kristen Lynn (Charlie) Baucum of Fort Worth, his mother LaVon (Joe) Keck of Krum, his sister Becky (David) Ribble of Parker, Colorado, and four grandchildren Aliyah and Nathan Charles Priddy and Beau and Jacob Baucum and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg lived in Denton his entire life and worked for Peterbilt Motors for 32 years until he happily retired 5 years ago. Greg was a master carpenter and enjoyed using his talent to help anyone who needed it. He absolutely loved being asked to do special projects for his home, his family, his neighbors, and his church. After retiring, he loved working as a crossing guard for Sam Houston Elementary where he was known by all the neighborhood children as Mr. Greg. He and Karen had especially enjoyed the last couple of years exploring Texas State Parks in their travel trailer. He was a member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ for 42 years. He was a humble and kind man who loved his people well.
A visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at Singing Oaks Church of Christ with interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Pallbearers are Kerry Thomas, Terry Gibbins, Charlie Baucum, Brian Keck, Tom Richeson and Homer Belcher.