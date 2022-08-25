Gordon W. Hamm

Born 11/20/31. Deceased 08/23/22. Gordon was born and raised in the Eldorado, Texas area. He lived over 40 years in Ponder, Texas. His last 3 years he lived with family in Kirksville, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie & Ruby Hamm, His sister Mildred Hignight, and his wife Jimmie Hamm and son Monte Cooper.
Surviving are his daughter and son in law Brenda and Robert Jones, 6 grandchildren & spouses Rob and Julie Cooper, Gail and Dave Owens, Gary Cooper, Kevin and Janie Cooper, Amy and Josh Clounch and Abbie and Scott Meyers. 12 great grandchildren , Tyler and wife Taylor , Kenzie, Haley, Wyatt, Bridget, Ryle, Jake, Liam, Presley, Asher, Oliver, & Alexander.
Gordon worked for 35 years as a land surveyor. He spent his last working years working for the city of Ponder. His hobbies included Rodeos. He was a calf roper and a member of the ‘Old Timers Professional Rodeo Assoc. of Texas’. He enjoyed doing leatherwork and playing the fiddle. Music was his pastime. He was a member of Justin Church of Christ when he lived in Texas.
Services will be Monday Aug 29/22. All will be graveside at Jackson Cemetery in Krum Tx. Visitation 10-11 and service, led by Pastor Joe Slater of Justin Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m.
Pall Bearers will be Rob Cooper, Gary Cooper, Kevin Cooper, Josh Clounch, Tyler Athon & Nick Alambar. Honorary Pall Bearers Dave Owens, Eddie Isbell & Joe Ross Irwin.