Gloria Delaney or “Mamaw”, age 92, peacefully went to heaven on the afternoon of February 9, 2023 at her house with family at her bedside. With grieving hearts, the family mourns her loss but is assured she is home resting safely in the arms of our heavenly father.
An only child, Gloria was born November 13, 1930 to Floyd and Imogene Seaman in Plainview, Texas where she was raised on a farm. She graduated from North Texas State University and later earned her PhD from TWU. She taught health education at UNT, for 38 years where she was honored to be the first female faculty senate chair member and retired professor emeritus. She also ran her own studio where many members of the surrounding community can remember taking dance from Gloria.
Gloria dearly loved family, animals, church, her Colorado cabin and Texas farm, photography, writing, research, and natural/ alternative healing solutions. She spent endless hours reading/ researching topics of interest. A seeker of spiritual truth, she faithfully pursued Christ, prayed for others and wrote a book about her spiritual journey.
She is survived by her husband Martin, her daughters: Blythe (husband Dave), Alice (husband Kyle), Rachel (husband Steve), and grandchildren: Tanja (husband Andrew), Christina (husband Sean), John, Judah, Josiah, Emma, and Arya, and great grandchildren Ayla Rose, Emmett Asher, Rio, Jade, and Chloe.
There will also be a come and go memorial Saturday, February 18th from 3-5 p.m. at New Life Church at 1350 Milan Rd in Sanger, Texas.