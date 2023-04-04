Glenda McCormick

Glenda Charlene Marshall McCormick, 80, of Valley View, Texas, passed away on April 1, 2023, after a long battle with Chronic Pulmonary Disease.
Glenda was born on November 16, 1942 to Charles Winford “Dub” Marshall and Della Mae Barnard Marshall in Mound, Texas. While attending Gatesville High School, Glenda excelled in choir and was the Editor of the annual staff. In 1961, Glenda graduated from GHS. After graduation, Glenda moved to Denton in 1962.
When Glenda’s older sister, Francis Marshall Tatum, passed away in 1968, Glenda adopted her nephew, Billy Wayne Tatum.
In 1964, Glenda became a medical assistant in the Internal Medicine/Cardiology office of William C. McCormick, MD. In 1982, Glenda earned her Certified Medical Assistant degree from El Centro College, becoming the first Certified Medical Assistant in Denton County. For many years, Glenda taught classes on Basic Medical Terminology, training other medical office professionals for Denton physicians. Glenda remained with Dr. McCormick for the rest of her career, and, together, they founded Westgate Hospital, now known as Medical City Denton and the Senior Health Center at the former Flow Hospital. Recognizing a need for geriatric health education, Glenda and “Papa Doc” held weekly free seminars on health and nutrition for senior citizens.
On December 28, 1988, Glenda married William C. McCormick, M.D., thus combining their families: Billy Wayne Tatum, Dr. William M. “Mac” McCormick, James Lee McCormick, and John Alan McCormick.
After Dr. McCormick’s passing, in 1999, Glenda honored his memory by founding the Denton Foundation for Health Education. Working closely with local pharmacists and medical professionals, the Foundation continued to provide free health information and education to seniors. Through the Foundation, Glenda established a scholarship fund to help high school seniors and college students pursuing careers in the health field. Glenda was adamant that these scholarships go to students who needed the funds, but who might not be able to secure other means of financial help. In 2006, Glenda co-produced the original play Be Still My Beatin’ Heart or Up the Ol’ Aorta Without a Paddle: A Musical Comedy Western Medical Melodrama which raised over $10,000 for the Denton Foundation for Health Education Scholarship Fund.
Over the years, Bill and Glenda collected many antique medical items, so when Denton Regional Medical Center (now Medical City Denton) was built, a small museum was installed in the lobby of the hospital. For many years, thousands of visitors to the hospital enjoyed the display of historical furniture and medical equipment. Several years ago, when the hospital was renovated, the museum was donated to the City of Denton Historical Society and has since found a permanent home on the upper floor of the Selby House Museum.
Glenda, better known to everyone as “Granny,” dedicated her life to being a wonderful grandmother and a benefactor in her community. If anyone needed a shoulder to lean on, Granny was there, cheering them on in joyous times and supporting so many through the difficult times. Through her continuous acts of kindness, small and large, Glenda demonstrated her love of helping people. A great supporter of Valley View schools, Glenda was quick to fulfill any need by donating gifts such as a book vending machine, Special Needs Bags for the Life Skills classes, and the funds for a new sound system, all for Valley View Elementary School. As a person of strong faith, Glenda was a long-time member of Valley View Methodist Church and served by volunteering and helping to fund many projects over the years. She served on the Board of Parents Day Out, the church’s pre-school, and gave monthly to help supply Blessing Boxes for community members in need.
As a young adult, Glenda battled Multiple Sclerosis for many years, followed by a diagnosis of breast cancer that led to chemotherapy and a mastectomy. Several years later, after having survived breast cancer, Glenda was diagnosed with bone cancer and, later, bladder cancer. With a twinkle in her eye, Glenda would often quip, “I had things to do; I just forgot to die.”
Because of her cancer journey and survival, Glenda created beautiful baskets for cancer patients. These baskets were filled with practical and spiritual items that, she hoped, would allow a cancer patient to laugh, cry, and feel a sense of comfort that they were not alone. She delivered these baskets to doctors’ offices, so that they could be given to any patient in need of solace. Many times, she delivered the baskets in person, hoping to give comfort to a fellow cancer patient who might need a shoulder to lean on.
Dr. McCormick preceded Glenda in death, as did her sisters: Francis Marshall Tatum, Jo Ann Marshall Knapp, and Louise Marshall Bredemeyer, and sons William M. McCormick, M.D. and James Lee McCormick. Glenda is survived by her sister, Freddie Gayle Marshall Williams (DeWayne), sons Billy Wayne Tatum (Patti Hodges) and John Alan McCormick (Gwen Anderson), nine grandchildren: Travis Neal Tatum, James Oliver Tatum, William Boyd McCormick, Andrew Taylor McCormick, James Cyrus McCormick, Carissa Erin McCormick Kettering, John Adam McCormick, Allison Tatum Nelson, and Katherine Danielle Tatum, nineteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers are Travis Neal Tatum, James Oliver Tatum, William Boyd McCormick, Andrew Taylor McCormick, James Cyrus McCormick, John Adam McCormick, and Kutter DeWayne Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
There will be a memorial service at DeBerry Funeral Home on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 PM. Following the service, the family will gather at Roselawn Memorial Park.