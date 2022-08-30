Glen Robert Williams

Glen was born in Fresno, California in 1951 to R. D. and Cleo Williams. He passed away on August 25, 2022. Glen grew up in Denton, Texas, attending Jefferson Davis Elementary and Denton Jr. High School before moving on to other pursuits. Glen was married to Carol Morrison on July 9, 1971 (marriage dissolved in1999). They were blessed with two children: Steven Glen Williams (wife Kayla) and Monica Copley Sallee (husband Jason) and three grandchildren (Addisyn and Landon Copley and Dax Williams).
Glen worked as a plumber, welder, and carpenter, and was successful in many endeavors. He built his own Texas-sized smoker in which he made many briskets, hams, etc. that would melt in your mouth. He was easily the best cook in the house. He also planted a huge garden annually from which we picked fresh tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, okra, etc. Glen used his knowledge of construction to spearhead a huge addition to the house (with the help of family and friends). Life with Glen was seldom boring. He enjoyed the great outdoors, doing karate, volunteering at the Denton Optimist Judo Club, and brought home many interesting things including a baby skunk, a miniature horse, an old fridge with a keg tap sticking through the door, etc. He loved taking people hunting for snipe, raccoons, deer, etc., but he seldom actually shot at any living thing. He once made a miniature home-made cannon. (It worked well and almost blew out our eardrums). Glen was a truly unique individual and will be missed.
Glen is survived by his two children, three grandchildren, sister Debra K. Owens, brother Jerry Don Newton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, stepfather Edward Newton, brother Kenneth Don Newton, brother Edward Allen (Poncho) Newton, sister Judy Lynn Newton, sister Ellen Williams, and brother Lloyd Duane Williams. A family and friends memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Glen’s wishes were that his ashes be scattered at the land in east Texas where he loved to go hang out in the woods.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donation to Denton Optimist Judo Club at 3100 N Elm St. Denton, TX 76207.